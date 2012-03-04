SYDNEY, March 5 Activity in Australia's
service sector fell back sharply in February with sales, new
orders and employment all suffering a setback, according to an
industry survey out on Monday.
The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's overall performance of services index (PSI)
fell 5.2 points to 46.7 in February, taking it below the
50-level that separates growth from contraction.
The survey showed a deterioration in retail, accommodation
and eating out, health and transport sectors. In contrast, the
personal and recreational sector reported very strong growth.
The survey's measure of new orders slid 8.5 points to 45.6,
while the index of employment dropped 3.6 points to 47.5. Sales
fell 1.9 points to 47.5, and supplier deliveries 8.6 points to
45.4.
There was a positive sign for inflation in the survey as
retailers reported heavy discounting, pulling down the index of
average selling prices 2.7 points to 44.2. Input prices also
fell 5 points to 58.9.
Analysts cautioned the overall index has tended to
underestimate the resilience of service activity across the
economy. It was subdued for much of 2011, yet official figures
on gross domestic product showed actual household spending on
services was surprisingly strong.
