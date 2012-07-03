SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's services sector saw tentative signs of a pick up in June with sales and new orders expanding, though firms in the retail industry continued to struggle, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CBA.AX overall performance of services index (PSI) climbed 5.3 points to 48.8 in June, a five-month high and only just below the 50-level that separates growth from contraction.

June marked the first time since August 2011 that both sales and new orders expanded in the same month. The index for sales rose 4.5 points to 50.6, while that for orders jumped 9.9 points to 50.3.

The improvement adds to other recent data suggesting cuts in interest rates in May and June were slowly trickling through into the economy. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates steady at its July policy meeting this week, saying a material easing had already been delivered.

"The lift in the PSI is heartening and one of the first glimmers of light that the rate cuts engineered by the RBA may be starting to positively impact the non-mining sectors of the national economy," said CBA senior economist John Peters.

The survey found a strong sales improvement in the personal & recreational services sub-sector as well as more modest improvement in the transport & storage, property & business services and health & community services sub-sectors.

The survey's measure of employment also rose 5.1 points to 49.1, thanks to gains in finance & insurance, property & business services, and transport & storage sub-sectors.

Inflation pressures looked contained with the index of selling prices dipping 0.7 points to 43.1, while the measure for wages dropped 1.5 points to 55.3.

The overall index has in the past tended to underestimate the resilience of service activity across the economy. It was in contractionary territory in the first quarter, yet official figures on gross domestic product show actual household spending on services was surprisingly strong. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)