SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's services sector saw
tentative signs of a pick up in June with sales and new orders
expanding, though firms in the retail industry continued to
struggle, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's CBA.AX overall performance of services index (PSI)
climbed 5.3 points to 48.8 in June, a five-month high and only
just below the 50-level that separates growth from contraction.
June marked the first time since August 2011 that both sales
and new orders expanded in the same month. The index for sales
rose 4.5 points to 50.6, while that for orders jumped 9.9 points
to 50.3.
The improvement adds to other recent data suggesting cuts in
interest rates in May and June were slowly trickling through
into the economy. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates
steady at its July policy meeting this week, saying a material
easing had already been delivered.
"The lift in the PSI is heartening and one of the first
glimmers of light that the rate cuts engineered by the RBA may
be starting to positively impact the non-mining sectors of the
national economy," said CBA senior economist John Peters.
The survey found a strong sales improvement in the personal
& recreational services sub-sector as well as more modest
improvement in the transport & storage, property & business
services and health & community services sub-sectors.
The survey's measure of employment also rose 5.1 points to
49.1, thanks to gains in finance & insurance, property &
business services, and transport & storage sub-sectors.
Inflation pressures looked contained with the index of
selling prices dipping 0.7 points to 43.1, while the measure for
wages dropped 1.5 points to 55.3.
The overall index has in the past tended to underestimate
the resilience of service activity across the economy. It was in
contractionary territory in the first quarter, yet official
figures on gross domestic product show actual household spending
on services was surprisingly strong.
