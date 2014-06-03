SYDNEY, June 4 Australia's services sector showed signs of stabilising in May after months of weakness, with firms buoyed by increases in new orders, sales and supplier deliveries, but retail trade fell to its lowest in eight months, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The private Australian Industry Group's performance of services index (PSI) rose 1.3 points to 49.9 in May, just shy of the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Paul Tait)