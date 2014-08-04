SYDNEY Aug 5 A measure of Australia's services
sector improved in July as a pick up in sales and new orders
hinted at better times ahead, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The private Australian Industry Group's performance of
services index (PSI) rose 1.7 points to 49.3 in July, just
below the 50 mark that is supposed to divide growth from
contraction.
Sales and new orders both expanded in the month, though
firms remained reluctant to take on new workers.
Growth was concentrated in the health and community
services, finance and insurance and accommodation, cafes and
restaurants sectors.
