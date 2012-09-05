CANBERRA, Sept 5 Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan
on Wednesday said the government remained committed to deliver a
surplus budget for the year to June 30, 2013, despite lower than
expected commodity prices.
"While we have budgeted for a decline in our terms of trade,
commodity spot prices have fallen more than we anticipated in
May. And obviously it would be a further hit to our budget
bottom line if these lower prices were sustained," Swan said.
"That will make our budget task harder. But we are
absolutely commited to delivering a surplus in 2012-13."
(Reporting by James Grubel)