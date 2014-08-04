SYDNEY Aug 4 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet crept higher in July to be up
moderately on the same month last year in a sign of a gradual
pick up in the labour market.
A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements rose 0.3 percent to 133,292 per
week on average in July. That followed June's 4.4 percent
increase and left ads up 4.2 percent on July last year.
"Labour demand has continued to improve this year," said ANZ
chief economist Warren Hogan. "Over the past six months, each of
the main job ads measures has strengthened, although the pace of
the upswing remains quite moderate compared to previous
turnarounds in the labour market."
Ads on the internet rose by 0.4 percent in July, while those
in newspapers fell 2.8 percent to continue a long running trend
toward online advertising.
Official employment figures for July are due on Thursday and
analysts are generally looking for a rise of 12,000. The jobless
rate is seen holding at 6.0 percent.
The ANZ job ads survey's correlation with employment has
weakened over the last couple of years, in part due to firms
using other methods of reaching job seekers such as social
media.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)