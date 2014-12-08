SYDNEY Dec 8 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet rose for a sixth straight month
in November to reach their highest in 23 months, a potential
pointer to gradual recovery in labour demand.
A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements rose 0.7 percent to 138,053 per
week on average in November. That was the highest average since
January last year, while annual growth in ads accelerated to 8.9
percent.
Ads on the internet rose 0.9 percent in November, while
those in newspapers dropped 5.4 percent continuing a long trend
toward online advertising.
"This is an encouraging sign and is consistent with a number
of similarly forward-looking indicators that point to some
near-term improvement in employment growth and stabilisation in
the unemployment rate," said ANZ chief economist Warren Hogan.
"Our broad assessment is that labour market conditions have
improved but growth headwinds over the next few years will
likely limit the prospects for any material improvement."
The unemployment rate is currently at 6.2 percent having
been unusually volatile in recent months as the Australian
Bureau of Statistics ran into survey troubles that distorted the
numbers.
The official employment figures for November are due on
Thursday and forecasts favour a rise of 15,000 and a jobless
rate of 6.3 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)