SYDNEY, Sept 7 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet bounced in August, though annual
growth continued to cool from a peak seen earlier in the year.
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements rose 1.0 percent to
147,510 per week on average in August, from July when they fell
0.5 percent.
Ads were 8.7 percent higher on August last year, continuing
to slow from the 14.1 percent pace seen in May.
Internet ads climbed 1.0 percent in August, while newspaper
ads rose 0.8 percent. Newspaper job ads have been in decline for
years and account for only a fraction of the total.
ANZ said the recent strength in employment growth has been
concentrated in a range of labour-intensive services industries.
However, job losses in mining, mining-related construction and
manufacturing were likely to weigh on employment growth over the
next year, it added.
The official employment report for August is due on Thursday
and is expected to show a rise of around 5,000. The jobless rate
is seen dipping to 6.2 percent.
