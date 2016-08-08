SYDNEY Aug 8 Australian job advertisements
dipped in July to end two months of gains, pointing to more
moderate growth in employment ahead, a survey showed on Monday.
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements fell 0.8 percent in
July, from June when they rose 0.4 percent.
That left the annual pace of job ads growth at 6.9 percent.
The number of internet job ads fell 0.7 percent, while the more
volatile newspaper component fell 12.6 percent.
"The labour market has lost some momentum so far in 2016,
with slower average growth in both employment and job ads seeing
the unemployment rate stabilise around 5.75 percent after
declining in the second half of last year from a peak of 6.3
percent," said Felicity Emmett, head of Australian Economics at
ANZ.
Emmett noted ads fell sharply in early July, which might
have reflected the impact of increased uncertainty following the
close federal election on July 2 and shock decision by the UK to
leave the European Union on June 24.
"This impact appears to have been short-lived, with job ads
picking up over the course of July," she added.
"With surveyed business conditions remaining upbeat and the
RBA cutting rates in August, we look for a gradual improvement
in hiring intentions over the remainder of the year."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate a
quarter-point to a record low of 1.5 percent last week.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)