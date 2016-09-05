SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australian job advertisements
rebounded in August after a dip in July, pointing to solid
demand for labour and a moderate pace of employment growth
ahead.
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements rose 1.8 percent in
August, from July when they fell 0.8 percent.
That left the annual pace of job ads growth at 6.1 percent.
ANZ no longer provides a breakdown between internet job ads and
those in newspapers, as the latter were now so small a share of
total ads.
"The bounce in ANZ job ads in August is an encouraging sign
that the improvement in labour market conditions is continuing,"
said Felicity Emmett, head of Australian Economics at ANZ.
"The rise in job ads is consistent with the ongoing strength
in business conditions and increasing capacity utilisation
reported in the business surveys."
At current levels, the rate of job ads growth was consistent
with employment growing at an annual pace of close to 2 percent,
she added.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)