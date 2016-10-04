SYDNEY Oct 4 Australian job advertisements
dipped slightly in September after a sharp increase in August,
pointing to still-solid demand for labour and a moderate pace of
employment growth ahead.
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements eased 0.3 percent in
September from August, when they rose 1.7 percent.
That left the annual pace of job ads growth at 3.7 percent.
ANZ no longer provides a breakdown between internet job ads and
those in newspapers, as the latter are now a tiny share of total
ads.
"The fall is consistent with some loss of momentum in labour
markets this year, and more recently, in surveyed business
conditions," said Felicity Emmett, head of Australian economics
at ANZ.
"Yet the rise in job ads over the past three months is
consistent with moderate annual employment growth, which should
be sufficient to underpin a further decline in the unemployment
rate, albeit at a gradual pace," she added.
The jobless rate fell to a three-year low of 5.6 percent in
August, and was down from 6.1 percent a year earlier.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Joseph Radford)