SYDNEY Dec 5 Australian job advertisements
posted a second month of solid gains in November, a survey
showed on Monday, a positive sign for a pick up in employment
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements rose 1.7 percent in
November, from October when they climbed 1.0 percent.
That lifted the annual pace of job ads growth to 6.1
percent, from 5.2 percent in October. ANZ no longer provides a
breakdown between internet job ads and those in newspapers, as
the latter are now a tiny share of total ads.
"The rise in ANZ job ads over the past four months is quite
encouraging given the recent softness in the employment data,"
said Felicity Emmett, head of Australian economics at ANZ.
"It is consistent with our view that although the pace of
improvement in the labour market has slowed, conditions remain
supportive of ongoing recovery."
While the official jobless rate is at a three-year low of
5.6 percent, employment growth has slowed markedly and hiring
was heavily skewed toward part-time positions.
"The strength in job ads recently, however, suggests that
moderate economic growth should remain supportive of an ongoing
gradual fall in the unemployment rate, given still solid
business conditions and low interest rates," added Emmett.
