UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian job advertisements rose for a third straight month in May, a promising sign for continued labour demand even as official figures on employment remain patchy.
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements rose 0.4 percent to 169,994 in May, following a 1.5 percent jump in April.
Ads were 7.4 percent higher than in May last year. ANZ no longer provides a breakdown between internet job ads and those in newspapers, as the latter are now a tiny share of total ads. "Job advertisements indicate that employment growth is likely to continue over the coming months," said David Plank, ANZ's head of Australian economics.
"In our view the unemployment rate is likely to edge downwards over the rest of the year, as official data catches up and matches the forward-looking indicators."
The government measure of the jobless rate dipped to 5.7 percent in April, from 5.9 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce