SYDNEY, Oct 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose in September from August, and were on track to top 1.1 million for the year as a whole, industry data showed on Friday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 94,978 in September, up from 88,157 in August. In seasonally adjusted terms, that equated to an increase of 0.9 percent. Sales were up 2.5 percent on-year, though partly due to September this year having one more selling day. In the year to date, sales were running 2.0 percent behind the same period in 2013, but pointed to a solid annual pace of 1.121 million vehicles. Demand for sports utility vehicles was still strong with sales up 14.6 in September on a year earlier, but sales of passenger vehicles fell 4.1 percent. Sales of light commercial vehicles climbed 2.9 percent, while heavy vehicles eased 1.1 percent. For September alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 18.8 percent. Mazda Motor Corp took second point with 10.0 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co was third with 9.3 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co claimed fourth spot with 9.0 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Sep Aug m/m pct Sep/13 y/y pct Sales 94,978 88,157 +7.7 92,662 +2.5 Sales by Type: Sep '14/Sep '13 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -1,955 -4.1 Sports Utility +3,828 +14.6 Light Commercial +475 +2.9 Heavy Commercial -32 -1.1 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)