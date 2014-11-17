UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Nov 17 Australian new vehicle sales fell in October to partly reverse a sharp gain the month before, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.
The data showed 92,741 new vehicles were sold in October, seasonally adjusted, down 1.6 percent from September when sales had jumped 2.8 percent.
Sales were down 0.5 percent on October last year.
Passenger, Sports utility and other vehicles fell 1.0 percent, 3.0 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources