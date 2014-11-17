SYDNEY Nov 17 Australian new vehicle sales fell in October to partly reverse a sharp gain the month before, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.

The data showed 92,741 new vehicles were sold in October, seasonally adjusted, down 1.6 percent from September when sales had jumped 2.8 percent.

Sales were down 0.5 percent on October last year.

Passenger, Sports utility and other vehicles fell 1.0 percent, 3.0 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)