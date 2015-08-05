SYDNEY Aug 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 2.7 percent in July compared to the same month a year ago, reaching their highest on record for that month as consumers' continued their love affair with sports utilities.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Friday showed sales were 92,308 in July, compared to 89,865 for the same period last year.

Sales were down 26.7 on June, which is typically a very strong month as dealers cut prices to clear stock for the end of the financial year.

Sports utility vehicles had another bumper month with sales up 13.4 percent on July last year, while sales of passenger vehicles extended their long decline with a drop of 4.7 percent.

Demand for light commercial vehicles increased for a fifth straight month with sales up 4.7 percent. Sales of heavy vehicles dipped 3.4 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a share of 18.2 percent. Mazda Motor Corp held second spot with 10.1 percent, followed by Hyundai Motor Co at 9.2 percent.

The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took 8.6 percent, while Ford trailed with 6.2 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

July June m/m pct Jul/14 y/y pct

Sales 92,308 125,850 -26.7 89,865 +2.7

Sales by Type: Jul '15/Jul '14 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles -2,026 -4.7

Sports Utility +3,858 +13.4

Light Commercial +705 +4.7

Heavy Commercial -94 -3.4 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)