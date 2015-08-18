SYDNEY Aug 18 Australian new vehicle sales dropped 1.3 percent in July, having risen in the previous month, but were still up from a year ago.

Tuesday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 96,388 new vehicles were sold in July, seasonally adjusted, compared to June when sales rose 3.9 percent. Sales last month were 3.7 percent higher than in July last year.

(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)