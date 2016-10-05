SYDNEY Oct 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia grew for a second month in September, with notable strength in the commercial sector auguring well for business investment.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Wednesday showed 102,696 new vehicles were sold in September, up 1.3 percent on the same month last year. Both months had the same number of selling days.

Sales were 8.2 percent higher than in August, though these figures are not seasonally adjusted.

The running total for 2016 rose to 887,076, 2.8 percent ahead of the same period last year. Total sales for all of 2015 were a record 1.16 million units.

Sales of light commercial vehicles jumped 17.9 percent on September last year, accelerating even further after a run of strong months.

Sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) were ahead by a brisk 6.8 percent, while passenger vehicles dropped 8.7 percent and have been in decline for some time.

Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a reduced market share of 16.3 percent in September.

Mazda Motor Corp had a strong month and increased its market share to 11.7 percent.

Hyundai Motor Co gained ground to take 9.1 percent, ahead of the Holden unit of General Motors at 8.3 percent. Ford followed with 7.1 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)