SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales
rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a
promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report out on Monday showed 102,901 new vehicles were
sold in May, up 6.4 percent on the same month last year. May
this year had one more selling day than in 2016.
The report noted business purchases of sport utilities
climbed 14.9 percent in May, while light commercial purchases by
government rose 31.7 percent. Sales to rental fleets also
returned strongly during May.
Overall, sales of SUVs were up 9.4 percent on May last year
well ahead of the passenger vehicle gain of 1.6 percent. Sales
of light commercial vehicles jumped 9.4 percent, while sales in
the heavy vehicle market rose 13.6 percent.
Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder with 19.3 percent of the market, while Mazda Motor Corp
had another strong month taking 9.6 percent.
Hyundai Motor took third spot with 8.1 percent,
ahead of Ford on 7.4 percent. The Holden unit of General
Motors trailed with 6.7 percent.
