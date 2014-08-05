SYDNEY, Aug 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia dipped in July after a strong rebound the previous month ran out of steam, though demand for sports utilities showed no sign of cooling. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 89,867 in July, down 0.4 percent on the same month last year. Sales were down 24 percent on June which is typically a very strong month as dealers cut prices for the end of the Australian financial year. In the year to date, sales were running 2.1 percent behind the same period in 2013, but pointed to a solid annual pace of 1.111 million vehicles. Demand for sports utility vehicles stayed robust with sales up 12.7 percent compared to July last year. That was a marked contrast to sales of passenger vehicles which fell 6.2 percent. Sales of light commercial vehicles dropped 5.1 percent, while those of heavy vehicles rose 1.4 percent. For July alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with an increased market share of 18.3 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co followed with 10.0 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co again held third place with 9.3 percent. Mazda Motor Corp improved its share to 9.0 percent, while Ford Motor Co fell back to 6.9 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Jul Jun m/m pct Jul/13 y/y pct Sales 89,867 118,309 -24.0 90,235 -0.4 Sales by Type: Jul '14/Jul '13 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -2,854 -6.2 Sports Utility +3,237 +12.7 Light Commercial -790 -5.1 Heavy Commercial +39 +1.4 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)