SYDNEY Feb 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia started 2015 on a steady note as strong demand for sports utilities helped offset persistent weakness in the passenger car sector, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 82,116 in January, down a fraction from 82,285 the same month last year.

Sales were down 15.2 percent on December which is typically a much stronger month.

Demand for sports utility vehicles showed no sign of relenting with sales up 6.9 percent on January last year. Sales of passenger vehicles fell 4.3 percent, extending their protracted slump.

Sales of light commercial vehicles dipped 0.3 percent, as did those of heavy vehicles.

For January alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder but with a sharply reduced share of 16.6 percent. Mazda Motor Corp had a barnstormer of a month as its share expanded 2 percentage points to 11 percent.

The local Holden unit of General Motors Co held third spot with 10.2 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co took 8.4 percent. Ford followed with 6.5 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Jan Dec m/m pct Jan/14 y/y pct

Sales 82,116 96,809 -15.2 82,285 -0.2

Sales by Type: Jan '15/Jan '14 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles -1,805 -4.3

Sports Utility +1,789 +6.9

Light Commercial -33 -0.3

Heavy Commercial -120 -0.3 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)