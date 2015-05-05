SYDNEY May 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 1.2 percent in April from the same month a year ago, with no sign of any let up in consumers' love affair with sports utilities.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 81,656 in April, compared to 80,710 a year earlier. Sales for the year to date were running 3.65 percent ahead of the same period in 2014.

Sales were down 23.3 percent on March which is typically a very strong month for activity.

Sports utility vehicles had another rousing month with sales up 17 percent on April last year, while sales of passenger vehicles extended their long decline with a drop of 10.3 percent.

Demand for commercial vehicles stayed brisk for a second straight month. Sales of light commercial vehicles rose 3.4 percent, while heavy vehicles were up 7.1 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder in April with a share of 18.7 percent. Mazda Motor Corp kept second spot with 9.9 percent, followed by Hyundai Motor Co at 8.8 percent.

The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took 8.7 percent, while Ford trailed with 6.3 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Apr Mar m/m pct Apr/14 y/y pct

Sales 81,656 105,054 -23.3 80,710 +1.2

Sales by Type: Apr '15/Apr '14 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles -4,005 -10.3

Sports Utility +4,307 +17.0

Light Commercial +482 +3.4

Heavy Commercial +162 +7.1 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)