SYDNEY, April 16 Australian new vehicle sales rose 0.5 percent in March to their highest in 21 months, a sign consumers still had the confidence to splash out on big-ticket items.

Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 96,158 new vehicles were sold in March, seasonally adjusted, compared to February when sales rose 2.7 percent.

Sales were 4.4 percent higher on March last year.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)