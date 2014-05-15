SYDNEY May 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia were flat in April, data showed on Thursday.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed new vehicle sales at a seasonally adjusted 92,156 in April. Sales were down 1.9 percent on April last year.

Sales for sports utilities eased 0.3 percent, while passenger vehicles rose 0.8 percent. Those of other vehicles fell 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Paul Tait)