UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY May 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia were flat in April, data showed on Thursday.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed new vehicle sales at a seasonally adjusted 92,156 in April. Sales were down 1.9 percent on April last year.
Sales for sports utilities eased 0.3 percent, while passenger vehicles rose 0.8 percent. Those of other vehicles fell 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources