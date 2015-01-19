UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Jan 19 Australian new vehicle sales jumped 3 percent in December for the largest monthly gain of the year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.
The data showed 94,903 new vehicles were sold in December, seasonally adjusted, up 3 percent from November when sales had eased 0.5 percent. Sales were down 1.0 percent on December 2013.
Sales of passenger vehicles rose 2.8 percent in the month, while sales of sports utility vehicles gained 1.2 percent and other vehicles including trucks climbed 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.