SYDNEY Oct 15 Australian new vehicle sales rose in September as demand for sports utility vehicles picked up and passenger vehicle sales rebounded.

Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 100,372 new vehicles were sold in September, seasonally adjusted, compared to August when sales dipped 1.7 percent. Sales last month were 7.7 percent higher than in September last year.

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Michael Perry)