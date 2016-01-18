SYDNEY Jan 18 Australian new vehicle sales fell in December, but still showed a healthy gain on the same month last year.

Monday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 97,338 new vehicles were sold in December, seasonally adjusted. That was down 0.5 percent from November, when sales had risen 1.3 percent.

December sales were 2.2 percent higher than a year ago. (Reporting by Ian Chua)