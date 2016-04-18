UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, April 18 Australian new vehicle sales rose 2.2 percent in March, from February, the largest increase in five months and the second highest seasonally adjusted sales result on record.
Monday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 100,295 new vehicles were sold in March, seasonally adjusted. That was 4.2 percent higher than in March last year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources