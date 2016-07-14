SYDNEY, July 14 Australian new vehicle sales jumped by the most in nine months in June as dealers offered special deals to clear stock ahead of the end of the financial year.

Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed sales rose 3.1 percent seasonally adjusted in June, from May when they dipped 1.0 percent.

Some 99,162 new vehicles were sold in June, up 2.1 percent on the same month last year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)