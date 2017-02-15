UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 15 Australian sales of new vehicles rose for a second month in January as consumers continued their long love affair with sport utilities.
Wednesday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed sales rose 0.6 percent in January, from December when they edged up 0.1 percent. Sales of 97,636 were still down 0.9 percent on January last year.
All the strength was again in SUVs where sales jumped 6.3 percent from December to the highest in three months.
Sales for all of 2016 had reached an all-time high of 1.18 million, with SUVs taking a record share of 37 percent of the market. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources