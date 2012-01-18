SYDNEY Jan 18 Sales of new motor vehicles
in Australia fell 2.9 percent in December, declining for a
second month due to a pullback in sports utility and other
vehicles including panel vans and utilities.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on
Wednesday showed 84,403 vehicles were sold on a seasonally
adjusted basis last month, down from 86,948 in November. Sales
were down 3.0 percent on the same month last year.
While sales of passenger vehicles were little changed in
December, those of sports utilities fell 1.6 percent and other
vehicles dropped 12.4 percent.
Sales took a hard knock earlier in 2011 when natural
disasters in Japan badly disrupted the supply of new vehicles to
Australia, but shipments have since rebounded and sales rose
strongly in the third quarter.
Industry data for December out earlier this month showed
sales slipped 4.8 percent on the same month last year, though
sales for all of 2011 still topped the 1 million level.
(Reporting by Ian Chua)