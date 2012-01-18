SYDNEY Jan 18 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia fell 2.9 percent in December, declining for a second month due to a pullback in sports utility and other vehicles including panel vans and utilities.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed 84,403 vehicles were sold on a seasonally adjusted basis last month, down from 86,948 in November. Sales were down 3.0 percent on the same month last year.

While sales of passenger vehicles were little changed in December, those of sports utilities fell 1.6 percent and other vehicles dropped 12.4 percent.

Sales took a hard knock earlier in 2011 when natural disasters in Japan badly disrupted the supply of new vehicles to Australia, but shipments have since rebounded and sales rose strongly in the third quarter.

Industry data for December out earlier this month showed sales slipped 4.8 percent on the same month last year, though sales for all of 2011 still topped the 1 million level. (Reporting by Ian Chua)