SYDNEY, April 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 3.9 percent in March, from a year earlier, with strong demand for sport utility vehicles again defying consumer caution elsewhere.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said total vehicle sales in March were 97,616, compared to 93,984 in the same month last year.

Sales in March were 13.9 percent higher than in February. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales increased by 3.2 percent in March from the previous month.

Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their heady run with a rise of 18.4 percent, compared to a year earlier, though sales of light trucks fell away.

For March alone, Toyota retained first place in the sales ladder with 18.9 percent of the market. The Holden unit of General Motors held 10.4 percent, while Mazda took 9.6 percent.

Hyundai followed with 8.0 percent, while Ford was stuck at fifth with an historically low 7.6 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Mar Feb m/m pct Mar11 y/y pct

Sales 97,616 85,723 +13.9 93,984 +3.9

Sales by Type: Mar '12/Mar '11 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles +976 +1.9

Sports Utility +4,254 +18.4

Light Truck -1,652 -9.1

Heavy Commercial +54 +2.2

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)