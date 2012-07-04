SYDNEY, July 4 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia rose 17.1 percent in June, compared to the same month
last year when sales had been partially curbed by supply
disruptions from Japan's tsunami.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said
total vehicle sales in June were 112,566, compared to 96,157 in
the same month of 2011.
Sales in June were up 14.7 percent on May, with June
typically a strong month as dealers cut prices for the end of
the financial year. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS
estimated sales eased by 4 percent in June, from May.
Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their red-hot run
with a rise of 46.6 percent, compared to a year earlier, while
gains in light and heavy trucks pointed to solid business
investment.
For the six months to June, sales were running at 547,854,
up 10.4 percent on the same period last year.
The resilience of vehicle sales has been at odds with
softness in the retail sector and suggests consumers are still
confident enough to splash out on big ticket items.
For June alone, Toyota retained first place in the
sales ladder with 19.2 percent of the market. The Holden unit of
General Motors held second spot with 9.4 percent, while
Hyundai Advanced to third with 8.6 percent.
Mazda followed with 8.5 percent, ahead of Ford
with 8.1 percent and Nissan at 7.4 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Jun May m/m pct Jun/11 y/y pct
Sales 112,566 96,069 +14.7 96,157 +17.1
Sales by Type: Jun '12/Jun '11 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +3,167 +5.8
Sports Utility +10,049 +46.6
Light Truck +3,150 +18.2
Heavy Commercial +43 +1.4
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)