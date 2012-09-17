SYDNEY, Sept 17 Sales of new motor vehicles in
Australia jumped by the most in five months in August to reach
their highest on record, a sign consumers have the confidence to
splash out on big ticket items.
Government figures out on Monday showed new vehicle sales
rose by a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in August to 93,379,
following a revised 1.1 percent decline in July. Sales were up
6.4 percent compared to August last year.
Sales of sports utility vehicles extended their meteoric run
with an increase of 4.3 percent to a fresh all-time high of
26,452. Sales of passenger vehicles rose 4.7 percent, while
sales of other vehicles, including trucks, edged up 0.4 percent
after a very strong result in July.
The robust vehicle numbers contrast with softness seen in
retail sales for July and suggest consumer spending is not as
weak as some fear.
Industry data out earlier in the month showed Toyota
retained first place in the sales ladder with 19.2
percent of the market in August.
The Holden unit of General Motors held second spot
with 12.0 percent. Hyundai and Ford tied with
8.3 percent, while Mazda took 8.2 percent.