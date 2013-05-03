SYDNEY May 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
were up 7.6 percent in April, compared to the same month a year
ago, though industry data showed the timing of Easter holidays
distorted the result somewhat.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in April were 85,117,
compared to 79,097 for the same month last year. However, April
this year had 3 more selling days so that sales per day were
actually down 5.9 percent.
The timing of Easter also distorted the monthly comparison,
with sales in April down 12.6 percent on March's strong 97,400
result.
For the first four months of 2013, sales were running 5.6
percent ahead of the same period last year, putting the
annualised pace of growth at a record 1.132 million.
Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales
up 11.1 percent on April last year. Solid household income
growth, low interest rates on car loans and a high local dollar
have all combined to make vehicles more affordable.
For April alone, Toyota retained first place on the
sales ladder with an expanded share of 19.9 percent. The local
Holden unit of General Motors made a come back to take
second spot with 9.4 percent, pipping Mazda at 9.2
percent.
Hyundai held fourth place at 8.6 percent, while
Ford recovered some lost ground to take 8.0 percent of the
market.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Apr Mar m/m pct Apr/12 y/y pct
Sales 85,117 97,400 -12.6 79,097 +7.6
Sales by Type: Apr '13/Apr '12 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +2,464 +6.1
Sports Utility +2,427 +11.1
Light Commercial +1,003 +6.9
Heavy Commercial +126 +5.5