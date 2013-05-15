UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY May 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia fell 1.6 percent in April, from March, a fourth month of losses that pointed to a plateau in demand albeit at historically high levels.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed new vehicle sales eased to a seasonally adjusted 93,423 in April, from 94,954 in March. That followed a 0.5 percent decline in March and a 0.2 percent dip in February.
Sales were still up 3.3 percent on April last year.
Much of the weakness in April came from a 3.8 percent decline in other vehicles. Sales of passenger vehicles fell 1.3 percent and sports utility dipped 0.6 percent after a very strong run. (Reporting by Ian Chua)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources