SYDNEY, July 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia climbed to a record high in June as dealers cleared lots with special offers for the end of the financial year, while demand stayed strong in the sports utility and commercial sectors. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in June were 118,758, a 22.7 percent increase on May. After adjusting for seasonal factors, sales were up 5.8 percent, said VFACTS. Sales were also up 5.5 percent on June last year, while sales for the first six months of 2013 were running 4.7 percent ahead of the same period last year. Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales 8.3 percent higher than in June last year. The light commercial market had a strong month with sales jumping 15.3 percent on last year, a pointer to solid business investment. For June alone, Toyota retained first place on the sales ladder though its share slipped back almost a full percentage point to 18.7 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors took second spot with 8.8 percent, pipping Hyundai at 8.3 percent. Ford improved to 8.2 percent, ahead of Mazda at 8.1 percent of the market. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Jun May m/m pct Jun/12 y/y pct Sales 118,758 96,788 +22.7 112,566 +5.5 Sales by Type: Jun '13/Jun '12 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles +347 +0.6 Sports Utility +2,631 +8.3 Light Commercial +3,126 +15.3 Heavy Commercial +88 +2.8