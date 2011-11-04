SYDNEY, Nov 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose in October, with sizable gains across all classes compared to the same month last year in another sign of consumer resilience.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries estimated that sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in October, recouping a dip in September. Sales had risen sharply in both August and July as the supply of vehicles from Japan recovered from natural disasters earlier in the year.

Sales were up 5.3 percent on October last year, a big turnaround from mid-year when annual sales had been down almost 12 percent.

Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming run with a gain of 5.4 percent, compared to October last year, following increases of 5.6 percent on September and 19 percent in August. Sales of light and heavy trucks also boasted sizable gains, pointing to healthy business investment.

In raw terms, total vehicle sales of 85,196 were down 1.9 percent on September. For the year so far, sales of 837,324 are down 2.8 percent on the same period of 2010.

Toyota's sales continued to recover after supplies of its cars took a particularly hard knock from the earthquake and tsunami. The company held 20.2 percent of the Australian market in October.

The Holden unit of GM took 12.0 percent of the market in October, while Hyundai jumped to third spot with 8.8 percent. Mazda followed with 8.2 percent, pipping Ford with 8.1 percent.

For the year to date, Toyota tops the sales table followed by Holden and Ford.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Oct Sep m/m pct Oct10 y/y pct

Sales 85,196 86,819 -1.9 80,925 +5.3

Sales by Type: Oct '11/Oct '10 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles +2,268 +5.0

Sports Utility +1,052 +5.4

Light Truck +807 +5.7

Heavy Commercial +144 +6.4

