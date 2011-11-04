SYDNEY, Nov 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
rose in October, with sizable gains across all classes compared
to the same month last year in another sign of consumer
resilience.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
estimated that sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in
October, recouping a dip in September. Sales had risen sharply
in both August and July as the supply of vehicles from Japan
recovered from natural disasters earlier in the year.
Sales were up 5.3 percent on October last year, a big
turnaround from mid-year when annual sales had been down almost
12 percent.
Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming
run with a gain of 5.4 percent, compared to October last year,
following increases of 5.6 percent on September and 19 percent
in August. Sales of light and heavy trucks also boasted sizable
gains, pointing to healthy business investment.
In raw terms, total vehicle sales of 85,196 were down 1.9
percent on September. For the year so far, sales of 837,324 are
down 2.8 percent on the same period of 2010.
Toyota's sales continued to recover after supplies
of its cars took a particularly hard knock from the earthquake
and tsunami. The company held 20.2 percent of the Australian
market in October.
The Holden unit of GM took 12.0 percent of the market
in October, while Hyundai jumped to third spot with
8.8 percent. Mazda followed with 8.2 percent, pipping
Ford with 8.1 percent.
For the year to date, Toyota tops the sales table followed
by Holden and Ford.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Oct Sep m/m pct Oct10 y/y pct
Sales 85,196 86,819 -1.9 80,925 +5.3
Sales by Type: Oct '11/Oct '10 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +2,268 +5.0
Sports Utility +1,052 +5.4
Light Truck +807 +5.7
Heavy Commercial +144 +6.4
