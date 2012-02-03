SYDNEY, Feb 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rebounded in January, with sales of sport utility vehicles surging by almost 30 percent in a sign consumers felt confident enough to spring for big ticket items.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said sales in January were up 4.3 percent on a year before at 76,783.

That was 6.9 percent lower than sales in December, largely because holidays mean January has fewer selling days. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales jumped by 8.2 percent in January, more than making up for a drop in December.

Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their barnstorming run with a rise of 29.8 percent, compared to a year earlier, while demand for passenger cars slowed yet again. Sales of heavy trucks also surged, pointing to strong business investment.

For January alone, Toyota took first place in the sales ladder with 18.3 percent of the market. The Holden unit of GM held 11.8 percent, while Mazda enjoyed a big bounce to 11.0 percent.

Hyundai followed with 8.5 percent, while Ford fell back to fifth with an historically low 7.6 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Jan Dec m/m pct Jan11 y/y pct

Sales 76,783 82,549 -6.9 73,584 +4.3

Sales by Type: Jan '12/Jan '11 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles -966 -2.2

Sports Utility +5,073 +29.8

Light Truck -1,297 -11.1

Heavy Commercial +389 +29.6 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)