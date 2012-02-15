SYDNEY Feb 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia rose 1.3 percent in January, the largest incease in five months as drivers continued their love affair with sports utility vehicles.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed 85,624 vehicles were sold on a seasonally adjusted basis last month, up from 84,485 in December.

Sales were 2.7 percent higher than in January last year, a pick up from December when they were down 3.0 percent.

Sales of sports utilities continued to speed ahead with a rise of 3.0 percent in January, from the previous month, to leave them 28 percent higher than in January 2011.

Sales of passenger vehicles edged up 0.2 percent in the month, while sales of other vehicles rose 2.3 percent.

Industry data for January out earlier this month showed sales up a solid 4.3 percent percent on the same month last year, with sales of sport utilities rising almost 30 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)