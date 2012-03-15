SYDNEY, March 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia held steady in February, a surprise as industry figures had pointed to a pullback after a firm outcome in January.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed 85,448 vehicles were sold on a seasonally adjusted basis last month, up marginally from 85,417 in January.

Sales were 1.7 percent higher than in February last year.

Sales of sports utility vehicles took a pause after a blistering run and dipped 1.9 percent in the month. But that was still up almost 19 percent on February last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles eased 0.9 percent in the month, while sales of other vehicles rose 5.9 percent.

Industry data for February out earlier this month showed sales had fallen in February, from January, though they were still up 6 percent on the same month last year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)