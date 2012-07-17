SYDNEY, July 17 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia dipped in June, from May, but were still the highest for any June on record as demand for sports utilities extended its meteoric run.

Government figures out on Tuesday showed new vehicle sales eased by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in June to 91,375, unwinding some of May's 2.3 percent increase.

Sales of sports utility vehicles rose by a further 0.6 percent in June to a record peak of 25,575, leaving them a huge 51 percent higher than the same month last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles fell 0.7 percent in the month, while sales of other vehicles dropped 1.9 percent.

Industry data out early in the month had showed sales up 17 percent on June last year, with sales of SUV's climbing almost 47 percent.

The strength of auto sales sits at odds with subdued readings of consumer sentiment, suggesting actually household spending might not be as soft as some surveys imply.

Consumption beat all forecasts in the first quarter of the year as Australians spent big on a range of services from education to health and eating out. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)