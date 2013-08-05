SYDNEY, Aug 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia were up 4.1 percent in July, compared to the same month last year, though down from a record peak in June when demand is typically boosted by end of financial year discounts. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in July were 90,235, compared to 86,641 last year and 118,758 in June. Sales for the first seven months of 2013 were running 4.6 percent ahead of the same period last year, while annualised sales were up at 1.135 million. Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales 6.5 percent higher than in July last year, while sales of passenger cars increased by 7.2 percent. The light commercial market pulled back by 7.2 percent after a very strong June, while sales of heavy trucks rose 5 percent. For July alone, Toyota retained first place on the sales ladder with 19.3 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors took second spot with an improved take of 11.2 percent, Mazda was third at 9.4 percent. Hyundai held 8.3 percent of the market with Ford trailing at 7.5 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Jul Jun m/m pct Jul/12 y/y pct Sales 90,235 118,758 -24.0 86,641 +4.1 Sales by Type: Jul '13/Jul '12 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles +3,123 +7.2 Sports Utility +1,564 +6.5 Light Commercial -1,222 -7.2 Heavy Commercial +129 +5.0