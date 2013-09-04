SYDNEY, Sept 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia were little changed in August compared to the same month of last year, though sales were up on July, industry data showed on Wednesday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report said total vehicle sales in August were 93,336, compared to 93,552 last year and 90,235 in July. Adjusting for seasonal factors, sales were up 2.9 percent on July. Sales for the first eight months of 2013 were running 4.0 percent ahead of the same period last year, while annualised sales were steady at 1.135 million. Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales 4.3 percent higher than in August last year, while sales of passenger cars increased by 3.5 percent. The light commercial market pulled back by 15.3 percent after strong gains earlier in the year, and sales of heavy trucks fell 8 percent. For August alone, Toyota retained first place on the sales ladder with 19.0 percent of the market. The local Holden unit of General Motors took second spot with an improved take of 11.4 percent, while Mazda increased its share to 10.5 percent. Hyundai held 8.4 percent of the market with Ford trailing badly at 6.7 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Aug Jul m/m pct Aug/12 y/y pct Sales 93,336 90,235 +3.4 93,552 -0.2 Sales by Type: Aug '13/Aug '12 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles +1,613 +3.5 Sports Utility +1,134 +4.3 Light Commercial -2,747 -15.3 Heavy Commercial -216 -8.0