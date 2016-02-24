* Wages rise 0.5 pct in Q4, annual pace slows to 2.2 pct
* Set to keep inflation restrained, support employment
* Mining slump hits construction spending, home building
strong
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australian wages grew at their
slowest pace on record last quarter, promising to keep a lid on
inflation over the long run while providing an underpinning to
the surprising resilience of the country's labour market.
Figures on Wednesday showed hourly rates of pay excluding
bonuses edged up just 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, from
the previous quarter when they rose 0.6 percent.
Annual growth slowed to 2.2 percent, the lowest reading
since the Australian Bureau of Statistics started compiling the
data in 1997.
Real unit labour costs have hardly risen over the past six
years, making workers relatively more competitive compared with
machines. Almost 300,000 net new positions were created in the
year to January, while annual job growth of 2.6 percent
surpassed even that of the U.S. economy.
Wage growth has been slowing since peaking atop 4 percent in
2008, a trend Australia shares with a host of developed nations.
Not a single industry surveyed managed annual growth above 3
percent. Indeed, the best result was finance, which eked out 2.8
percent, while admin and support services drew a Scrooge-like
1.4 percent.
"Wage inflation is well contained as pressure comes out of
the former hot sectors and industries," said Justin Smirk, a
senior economist at Westpac.
"This presents a very benign outlook for inflation and one
that is set to remain so."
The subsidence in wages has both reflected and contributed
to a moderation in inflation, which ran at a benign 1.7 percent
last year. It is also why the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is
confident inflation will stay tame for several years more.
That in turn offers the scope for a further cut in already
record-low interest rates if needed to shepherd the economy
through the aftermath of a decade-long resource boom.
The baleful impact of the mining downturn was apparent in
figures on construction work which showed a drop of 3.6 percent
last quarter, entirely due to a dive in engineering spending.
The drag from mining is one reason the overall economy
slowed last quarter, after a surprisingly brisk 0.9 percent
pick-up in the third quarter. Data on gross domestic product
(GDP) for the fourth quarter is due on March 2.
Still, low rates have stoked a revival in home building and
a much-needed offset to mining. Wednesday's construction figures
showed residential spending climbed more than 11 percent in 2015
to reach a record A$62.3 billion ($44.83 billion).
Home building alone contributed 0.5 percentage points to the
2.5 percent GDP growth seen in the year to last September.
($1 = 1.3897 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)