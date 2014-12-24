SYDNEY Dec 24 Australian Foreign Minister Julie
Bishop said on Wednesday the case of jailed Australian
journalist Peter Greste is "under consideration" by high levels
of the Egyptian government and she is hopeful of his release by
the end of the year.
"I urged (the Egyptian foreign minister) to consider
releasing Peter Greste for Christmas, we wanted him out and home
as soon as possible," Bishop told the Seven Network.
"We've got our fingers crossed, we don't know whether we
have secured this yet."
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi suggested in
November he was considering pardoning Greste and two other
journalists of Qatar-based Al Jazeera television who have been
in jail for a year.
The three journalists were sentenced in June to between
seven and 10 years jail on charges including spreading lies to
help a "terrorist organisation", an allusion to the banned
Muslim Brotherhood.
Greste and possibly Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy could be
pardoned. However, the third journalist, Baher Mohamed, is
Egyptian, so would not be expected to benefit.
Human rights groups and Western governments have condemned
the trial of the journalists and the United Nations questioned
Egypt's judicial independence. The affair has contributed to
tensions between Egypt and Qatar.
An appeal for Greste is due to be heard on Jan. 1.
"It would be very exciting if there were some steps taken
before then," Bishop said.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry)