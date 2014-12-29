(Corrects to show Greste sentenced to seven years in prison,
not seven to 10, paragraph 2)
SYDNEY Dec 29 Hopes are fading for the release
of Australian journalist Peter Greste, who has been in jail in
Egypt for a year, after Cairo sent mixed signals about his case,
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Monday.
The Al Jazeera reporter is serving seven years for crimes
that include spreading lies to help a "terrorist organisation" -
an allusion to the Muslim Brotherhood group which is banned in
Egypt.
Bishop last week raised the possibility Greste could be
freed before an appeal hearing set for Jan. 1.
"We had indications that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi would exercise his authority regarding a pardon or a
clemency plea in advance of the appeal," Bishop told the
Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"Yet, in the meantime, the Egyptian foreign minister has
said to me that we have to await the appeal, so there are
different messages coming from the Egyptian government," Bishop
said.
Sisi suggested in November he was considering pardoning
Greste and two other journalists working for Qatar-based Al
Jazeera, who mark their 365th day in prison on Monday.
Greste's brothers, Mike and Andrew Greste, told reporters in
Australia they did not believe their brother would be released
before the appeal.
"The Egyptian president has said a few days after he was
convicted that he wouldn't be pardoning Peter until the legal
processes have been finalised," Mike Greste said.
Human rights groups and Western governments have condemned
the trial of the journalists and the United Nations questioned
Egypt's judicial independence. The affair has contributed to
tension between Egypt and Qatar.
