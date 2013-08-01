UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Aug 1 Shares in Australian rural services company Elders Ltd jumped 7.6 percent on Thursday after announcing it had agreed to sell its automotive components supplier business for A$69 million.
The company said it had agreed to sell Futuris Automotive to private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group for A$69 million.
Shares in Elders surged to A$0.09, up 7.6 percent by 0018 GMT.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources