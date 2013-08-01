SYDNEY Aug 1 Shares in Australian rural services company Elders Ltd jumped 7.6 percent on Thursday after announcing it had agreed to sell its automotive components supplier business for A$69 million.

The company said it had agreed to sell Futuris Automotive to private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group for A$69 million.

Shares in Elders surged to A$0.09, up 7.6 percent by 0018 GMT.

(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)