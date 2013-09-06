By James Grubel
| CANBERRA, Sept 6
CANBERRA, Sept 6 Australia's conservative
opposition was forced to make a quick about-turn on its internet
policy to rule out more censorship on Friday, in a rare policy
bungle on the eve of a general election it is poised to win.
Opinion polls are pointing to a solid victory for opposition
leader Tony Abbott, ending six years of often turbulent Labor
rule and the past three years of political uncertainty over a
hung parliament.
Abbott has run a disciplined campaign, focussing on
stability under his Liberal-National Party coalition in contrast
to the infighting which saw the Labor Party dump Kevin Rudd as
prime minister in 2010, and then recall him in favour of Julia
Gillard in late June.
But the opposition's short-lived policy blunder, suggesting
a British-style compulsory filter for "adult content", could
also signal emerging divisions within Abbott's Liberal Party
between social conservatives and free-speech liberals.
"We made a mistake, we acknowledged the mistake. We
corrected the mistake. It took about three minutes," Abbott said
in his final media conference of the election campaign.
"We do not support internet filtering," he added, saying his
plan would allow people to choose to have filters on computers
and smart phones if they wanted to block access to pornography.
The latest polls show Abbott's conservatives set to win
about 53 percent of the vote, which would give his coalition as
many as 90 seats in the 150-seat parliament.
Economists believe a clear result for either party would
boost business confidence at a time when the economy is
adjusting to lower growth and rising unemployment as a prolonged
mining investment boom tapers off.
"Removal of uncertainty is important for investors,
businesses and consumers," said Craig James, chief economist at
the CommSec stock broking firm. "There are good reasons to
expect a stronger Australian economy once election uncertainty
is resolved."
NEWSPAPERS BACK ABBOTT
Abbott's campaign has been strongly supported by media
magnate Rupert Murdoch and his Australian newspapers, with most
of the rival Fairfax Media newspapers on Friday also
calling for a change of government.
"A strong mandate at the top, especially for a government
getting a grip on its own finances, will be welcome and will
lift business confidence," Fairfax's Australian Financial Review
said in its support for Abbott.
Murdoch's top selling Melbourne Herald Sun said Abbott
"stands ready to seize the day", while his The Australian
national newspaper, which once employed Abbott as an editorial
writer, said Abbott must be given a strong mandate.
"Tony Abbott presents as an authentic leader possessed of
personal and political integrity," The Australian said in an
editorial.
Fairfax's Melbourne Age stood out for its support of Rudd's
Labor.
"We believe the role of government is to build a strong,
fair nation for future generations, and not to pander to
sectional interests. It is with these values in mind that we
endorse the Labor Party in this important election," the paper
said.
Voting is compulsory and about 14 million Australians are
expected to cast their ballots.
Rudd used his final campaign news conference to urge as many
as 400,000 undecided voters to back his party to protect jobs,
health and education services.
"With 24 hours to go, if you have doubts about Mr Abbott's
hidden massive cuts to your jobs, your schools, your hospitals,
your childcare, your national broadband network, then don't vote
for him," Rudd said.