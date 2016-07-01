By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, July 1 Australia braced for an election
that was too close to call on Friday, with Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull warning of economic chaos if his gamble on an
early poll backfires and leaves him without the outright
majority he needs to enact major reforms.
The leader of Australia's conservative coalition prompted
Saturday's election by dissolving both houses of parliament in
May, blaming intransigent independents in the upper house Senate
for blocking his agenda.
New polls on Friday showed voters may return an even more
unruly upper house.
Turnbull argued on Friday that minor parties, possibly in
coalition with centre-left Labor, could not be trusted to manage
an economy hampered by the first mining downturn in a century
and balance public finances after years of deficits.
"The alternative is the chaos, the uncertainty, the
dysfunction, higher deficits, higher debt, higher taxes, less
investment, less jobs," Turnbull told Channel 7 television.
Turnbull's coalition is facing a strong challenge from
Labor, as well as from independents and minor parties like the
Greens, who could win enough seats to hold the balance of power
in the Senate or force a minority government in the lower house.
A Fairfax/Ipsos poll published on Friday showed Labor and
the coalition locked in a dead heat at 50-50, well within the
2.6 percent margin of error for the survey of 1,377 respondents
taken between June 26-29.
The Murdoch-owned Galaxy polling agency showed a similar
outcome, with the government faring slightly better on 51-49 on
a first party-preferred basis after the distribution of
preference votes from minor parties to the two main contenders.
Turnbull's own grip on power even appeared tenuous, with the
Fairfax poll showing 27 percent of voters intended to vote for
a party other than the coalition or Labor.
Independent Senator Nick Xenophon, whose new party is
fielding almost 50 candidates, could also emerge with influence.
So, too, could far right parties, including Pauline Hanson's One
Nation, who have campaigned on anti-immigration, anti-Muslim
agendas.
"Whatever happens in this election ... if we see One Nation
elected, if we see a greater informal vote, blame Malcolm
Turnbull and the Greens. This was their idea," Labor leader Bill
Shorten told reporters in Sydney.
Turnbull's repeated attacks on minor parties could have
inadvertently driven voters into their arms by elevating their
status on the national stage, said Professor Andrew Hughes from
the Australian National University.
Candidates like Xenophon are viewed as trustworthy, and are
increasingly seen as a brake on pushing through radical reforms,
such as the coalition's centrepiece A$50 billion corporate tax
break or Labor's strong push to legalise gay marriage.
"In the lower house, this may very well be the last
situation we see a political party in Australia govern in their
own right," Hughes told Reuters.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait)